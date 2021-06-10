1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Fort Worth

article

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a wreck north of downtown Fort Worth.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 35 at the Highway 287 merge.

Investigators believe an 18-wheeler was stopped in traffic with two of the other vehicles stopped behind it.

They were struck by a third vehicle that was traveling too fast.

A third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.