1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Oak Lawn McDonald’s

One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas.

Police found a bullet-riddled car outside a McDonald’s restaurant near Lemmon Avenue at the Dallas North Tollway.

One man in his 20s was found injured in the car. The other man, also in his 20s, was lying on the street nearby.

One of them died at the hospital. The second is expected to survive.

Police found a handgun covered in blood near the car and more than two dozen rifle casings at the scene.

It’s not yet clear if the two men shot at each other or if police are looking for a suspect.

They are still interviewing witnesses, reviewing security video, and trying to determine a motive.

So far, no arrests have been made.