1 dead, several injured in Deep Ellum shooting, police say

The Brief Dallas Police said one person is dead after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a parking lot at Canton Street and South Good Latimer Expressway where they found multiple victims. Officers confronted a man with a gun and one officer fired their weapons. No officers were injured.



What we know:

Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting under a bridge at Canton Street and South Good Latimer Expressway.

Officers said multiple people had been shot in a parking lot.

The victims were taken to area hospitals. Police said one person died as a result of the shooting.

According to a release, officers confronted a person with a gun. One officer fired their weapon. No officers were injured.

Police said multiple weapons were recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the person who died was the suspect or one of the victims.

The name of the victim has not been released.

What's next:

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will be conducting an investigation.