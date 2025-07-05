1 dead, several injured in Deep Ellum shooting, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Deep Ellum early Sautrday morning.
What we know:
Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting under a bridge at Canton Street and South Good Latimer Expressway.
Officers said multiple people had been shot in a parking lot.
The victims were taken to area hospitals. Police said one person died as a result of the shooting.
According to a release, officers confronted a person with a gun. One officer fired their weapon. No officers were injured.
Police said multiple weapons were recovered at the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the person who died was the suspect or one of the victims.
The name of the victim has not been released.
What's next:
The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will be conducting an investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.