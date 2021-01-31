1 dead in fiery crash on I-35 near Downtown Dallas
article
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff’s Department deputies are trying to figure out what caused a fiery crash that killed a person early Sunday morning.
Deputies said the driver lost control just before 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of I-35, near Reunion Boulevard, just outside of Downtown Dallas.
The vehicle hit a guardrail and concrete barrier before bursting into flames.
Investigators found that two other vehicles were hit when the driver lost control, but no one else was hurt.