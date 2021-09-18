Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash involving Fed Ex semi-truck

article

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a fatal crash that involved a Fed Ex semi-truck Friday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m., on southbound I-345 at Ross Avenue.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to find a black Jeep Patriot with major front end damage, along with a Fed Ex semi-truck that was towing two box trailers with minor damage.

Investigators found the Jeep struck the back of the semi-truck.

The three women in the Jeep were taken to a hospital. One of the passengers, a 29-year-old woman, was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, Aspin Jackson, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was booked into jail after being released from the hospital.

