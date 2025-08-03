1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Worth shooting

article

The Brief One female is dead, and two other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. The two injured individuals are being treated at a local hospital. Police have not released the identities of those involved, and the motive for the shooting is currently unknown.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Sunday morning.

Fatal Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 3:45 a.m.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Robert Street.

When officers arrived, they found one female dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators say two more people showed up at a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds and are believed to be related to the shooting on East Robert Street.

The homicide unit was notified, and the shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released. The conditions of the two people at the hospital are not known.