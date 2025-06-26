1 dead, 2 in custody after Deep Ellum shooting

article

The Brief Dallas police said one person was shot and killed on Live Oak Street just east of downtown in Deep Ellum on Thursday morning. Two people were taken into custody. No other details about the shooting have been released yet.



Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Deep Ellum, just east of Downtown Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Cantegral and Live Oak streets.

Dallas police said their preliminary investigation determined two suspects shot and killed a male victim.

The two suspects were taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Images from SKY 4 showed a white BMW that appeared to have crashed through a utility pole.

Police haven’t released any information about the crash or how it’s connected to the shooting.

There’s also no word yet on a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Several witnesses told FOX 4 they saw two people wearing vests who appeared to be bounty hunters or plain-clothes officers chasing a third person.

Police have not yet confirmed any of those details.

No identities have been released.

What they're saying:

"There was a loud screech of tires, about two or three gunshots and a large sound at the electrical pole. I went out immediately and in 30 seconds all the power was out from here to Gaston. The officers came out and were yelling and seemed really scared," added Samuel Leavitt, who lives in a nearby apartment complex. "It was an eventful morning, I would say that."

Julie Smithhart works in a building near where the shooting happened. She said she's been praying for those involved and their families.

"It's been absolutely crazy, a ton of police activity. Just watching everyone come and go," she said. "This portion of Deep Ellum has been getting more sketchy. We’ve been here 10 years in this location, and we have seen activity more steadily in this area."