1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Fort Worth

A man was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Worth overnight.

Fort Worth police said it happened around 2 a.m. Monday near a convenience store along Miller Avenue near Highway 287.

Suspect in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy in Dallas home to plead guilty to manslaughter charge

There was some sort of disagreement that ended with gunfire.

One victim died at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital. His injuries are life-threatening, police said.

The gunman reportedly took off in a car with two other people.

Police are still looking for those suspects.