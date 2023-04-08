Suspect in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy in Dallas home to plead guilty to manslaughter charge

A 30-year-old man initially charged with murdering an 11-year-old boy in May 2022 is now expected to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge later this month.

According to court documents, Andre Sharp will enter a guilty plea to manslaughter and waive his right to a jury trial.

But the victim’s family said they are frustrated the charge will be downgraded.

They are also frustrated the suspect was let out on bond in the first place.

Christian Gonzalez’s bedroom has remained untouched for 11 months.

"All of his drinks that he drank that day and the day before are still there. Everything is still here," the victim’s sister, Daniela Gonzalez, said.

It’s a room his older sister doesn’t visit very often, but Saturday, she did.

"Whenever I do come in here, I sit on his bed and I talk to him because I know he is here with us," she added.

Daniela said it’s been a difficult year without her younger brother.

She told FOX 4 a looming court date is weighing heavily on her family.

Sharp, who was initially charged with murder in connection to the death of the 11-year-old, is now expected to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge later this month.

"It was just a normal day, I never thought this would happen," Daniela recalled. "He came out of the room with a revolver and started pointing the gun at us. I didn’t have a chance to react because it all happened so fast."

Back on May 5, 2022, police were called to a home off Fatima Drive in South Dallas, where Christian was shot and killed.

Dallas police said Sharp was pointing the gun at Daniela and Christian and pulled the trigger each time he pointed the weapon.

The weapon did not go off when Sharp pointed the revolver at Daniela, but police said when he pointed it at Christian and pulled the trigger, the gun went off, striking the 11-year-old in the neck.

Christian died at the hospital.

Sharp was taken into custody, where he reportedly told Dallas PD detectives he was playing with the gun when it went off. He was in a relationship with the victim’s older sister at the time.

Sharp was originally charged with murder. The charge was downgraded to manslaughter.

According to jail records, Sharp has been out on bond for months.

"I truly wanted to believe it was an accident, but after days passed by, no that was not an accident. You knew there was a bullet in that revolver, you can see it in there," Daniela said. "For you to be pointed a loaded gun at us, that wasn’t an accident. You knew what you were doing. You are a 29-year-old man. What are you doing playing with a gun? Especially pointing a gun at a little kid."

According to online court documents, Sharp signed off to enter a guilty plea to manslaughter and also waived his right to a jury trial.

The Gonzalez’s said they only recently learned about this development.

Daniela said they were hoping for a trial, but still hopes Sharp serves some time behind bars.

Now they will wait and see what Sharp’s punishment will be, even though Daniela says it will not bring Christian back.

"Only God knows why, but if I could, I would trade my life for him," she said.

Police said, the night it happened, Sharp stayed on scene and handed police the revolver used.

The Gonzalez family said they will be in court on April 21 to see what Sharp says in court.