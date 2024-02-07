1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-20 in Duncanville

One person was killed and other was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Duncanville on Wednesday.

The crash happened on eastbound I-20 in the area of Cedar Ridge Drive.

Images from SKY 4 show a FedEx truck, a flatbed truck and two smaller vehicles that appear to be involved in the crash.

The FedEx truck suffered significant damage to the cab.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said two wreckers were on the right shoulder of the highway getting ready to tow a car when the FedEx truck started to pass a car in the right lane and collided with the wreckers and car.

The two tow truck drivers were pinned under the wreckage, according to investigators.

One wrecker driver was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown to a nearby hospital by Careflight.

No drugs or alcohol were believed to be involved in the crash.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said at this time no charges are pending.