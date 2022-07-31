1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting

article

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday.

Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight on Texas Drive, near Illinois Avenue and Westmoreland Road.

Witnesses told police a man pulled a gun and threatened another man. Both men then opened fire.

One was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The other person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

He's expected to recover.

No charges have been filed at this time.