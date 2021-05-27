1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Irving park

article

Irving police are responding to reports of a shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve Park.

So far only a few details have been released.

Police said an adult male is dead and another adult male was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

There is a crime scene unit at the park located near Hunter Ferrell and Nursey roads, as well as a tactical unit at a home in the 1400 block of Trinity View Street.

Trinity View Street is closed between Shady Grove and Oakdale roads because of the police activity. Fifteenth Street is also closed between Trinity View Street and Balleywood Road.

