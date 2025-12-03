$1.2M+ proposal puts Dove Elementary School closure on hold before GCISD vote

The Brief The Mayor of Grapevine has offered to raise $1.2 million to keep Dove Elementary open for the next school year, pausing a proposed closure. Dove is one of two elementary schools (the other is Bransford in Colleyville) recommended for shutdown due to the school district's budget deficit. The GCISD school board has not yet formally responded to the mayor's proposal and is scheduled to vote on the closures next Wednesday.



Parents in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD are expressing cautious optimism after Grapevine’s mayor offered to help raise money to prevent the closure of Dove Elementary School. Dove is one of two campuses recommended for shutdown amid a budget deficit, according to the district.

Mayor offers financial lifeline

What we know:

Mayor William Tate sent a letter to the GCISD board president asking trustees to pause the closure process and work to rebuild community trust. Tate proposed raising $1.2 million over the next two months to keep Dove Elementary open for the 2024–25 school year, giving the district more time to address its financial shortfall.

"It’s just nice to know they’re behind us, and they stand with us," said Allan Thompson, a Dove Elementary parent. He and other parents were preparing a float for a holiday parade when they learned of the mayor’s letter.

The district confirmed the board president received Tate’s letter but has not issued a formal response.

The recommendation to close Dove Elementary in Grapevine and Bransford Elementary in Colleyville came last month from the district’s Education Master Planning Committee. Shortly afterward, Superintendent Brad Schultz announced he would leave GCISD in January for another job.

Community frustration over communication

Local perspective:

Parents say communication from district leaders has been insufficient. Several left a Tuesday night Q&A session frustrated.

"I stayed long enough to realize it was sort of a regurgitation of what we’d already seen," said Matthew White, another Dove Elementary parent. "I didn’t appreciate it wasn’t going to be a true Q&A."

Parents told FOX 4 they want more transparency and a clearer long-term plan. Thompson said the district has not explained what happens after the schools close.

"Right now, it’s very clear the plan ends when the schools close," he said. "That’s really the terrifying part of all this."

Board vote looms

What's next:

Colleyville’s mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment about families at Bransford Elementary. Mayor Tate’s office said he will not give interviews until the school board responds to his proposal. The GCISD board is scheduled to hold a special meeting next Wednesday to vote on the recommended school closures.