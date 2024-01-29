Winter soup from the Soup's On luncheon

Soup is being served up for an important cause here in North Texas.

Chef Brian Lusher from 33 Restaurant Group stopped by Good Day to make a winter soup and talk about the upcoming Soup's On luncheon and art sale.

The event next Monday benefits The Stewpot, which serves those experiencing homelessness.

Chef’s Favorite Winter Soup

Serves 6 as a starter or two entrée portions

Olive oil 2 t

Butter, whole 2 T

Carrots, peeled, sliced .5 c

Celery, sliced .5 c

Onion, white, peeled, diced .5 c

garlic, peeled, minced 1 T

Red chili flakes small pinch

Cherry tomatoes, halved 1 c

Kale, washed, stemmed, cut 1 c

Roasted Chicken, shredded 8 oz

White navy beans with juice 1 can

Chicken stock 3 c

Salt & fresh ground black pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese ¼ c

Preheat a medium soup pan, over medium-low heat.

Place oil & butter in pan and allow to foam.

Add carrots, celery, onion and cook until lightly wilted.

Add garlic and chili flakes, cook until aroma is apparent

Add cherry tomatoes, kale, shredded chicken and cook until kale is wilted.

Add stock, heavy cream, and navy bean with juice. Simmer.

Cook slowly for approx. one hour.

Season to taste and serve with Parmesan cheese as garnish.

LINK: www.soupsondallas.org