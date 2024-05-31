Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Wicked BLT recipe from the Granbury Foodie Trail

By
Published  May 31, 2024 9:59am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Wicked BLT

Chef Rose Pebbles takes a classic BLT and kicks it up several notches with a jalapeno cheddar bagel, strawberry habanero jam, sriracha aioli, goat cheese, arugula, a fried egg, and more.

DALLAS - Chef Rose Pebbles was in the Good Day kitchen fixing up her fan-favorite Wicked BLT that's featured on the Granbury Foodie Trail. It's an elevated spin on a classic.

Wicked BLT

1 jalapeno and cheddar bagel (halved)
1 greenhouse tomato (sliced)
1 handful arugula
1 Tablespoon of strawberry habanero jam
3 slices of applewood smoked bacon
1/2 Tablespoon of sriracha aioli
1 goat cheese
1 farm fresh egg
Salt and pepper to taste

Toast the bagel until golden brown and the cheese is melted.

Smear the strawberry and habanero jam on the bottom bagel.

Pile the arugula on top of the jam.

Place a slice of tomato on top of the arugula and season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle the sriracha aioli on the tomato.

Cut all three bacon slices in half and place on the tomato.

Top with goat cheese.

Using a small coated saute pan, set the heat to medium and fry your egg over easy.

Add the fried egg on top of the goat cheese and place the other half of the bagel over it and cut in half. 

LINKS:
www.visitgranbury.com/foodie-trail/
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554303384531