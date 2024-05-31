Wicked BLT recipe from the Granbury Foodie Trail

Chef Rose Pebbles was in the Good Day kitchen fixing up her fan-favorite Wicked BLT that's featured on the Granbury Foodie Trail. It's an elevated spin on a classic.

Wicked BLT

1 jalapeno and cheddar bagel (halved)

1 greenhouse tomato (sliced)

1 handful arugula

1 Tablespoon of strawberry habanero jam

3 slices of applewood smoked bacon

1/2 Tablespoon of sriracha aioli

1 goat cheese

1 farm fresh egg

Salt and pepper to taste

Toast the bagel until golden brown and the cheese is melted.

Smear the strawberry and habanero jam on the bottom bagel.

Pile the arugula on top of the jam.

Place a slice of tomato on top of the arugula and season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle the sriracha aioli on the tomato.

Cut all three bacon slices in half and place on the tomato.

Top with goat cheese.

Using a small coated saute pan, set the heat to medium and fry your egg over easy.

Add the fried egg on top of the goat cheese and place the other half of the bagel over it and cut in half.

LINKS:

www.visitgranbury.com/foodie-trail/

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554303384531