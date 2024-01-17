SusieCakes' secret family whoopie pie recipe

SusieCakes is bringing back a fan-favorite dessert for the month of January – Whoopie Pies. Susie Sarich herself joined Good Day to share her grandmother's closely-guarded recipe.

The Whoopie Pies will be available at the bakeries in Dallas and Fort Worth through Jan. 28.

Other limited-time items include banana chocolate chip cupcakes and German chocolate cake.

Whoopie Cookie

2/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup unsweetened chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup lightly packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 /3 cup milk

In the bowl of a double boiler, melt the semi-sweet and unsweetened chocolate. Set aside.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside

In a standing mixer with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla and mix until incorporated.

Add the melted chocolate and mix well.

Add the dry ingredients in three parts, alternating with the milk. Mix until just incorporated.

Scoop the dough onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet, using a rounded tablespoon. Allow the cookies to chill.

Preheat the oven to 300°. Pull the cookie balls from the refrigerator and immediately put them in the oven. Bake for 7–10 minutes or until the tops begin to crack and are no longer glossy. Allow to cool to room temperature before assembly.

Makes 24 mini cookies or 12 mini sandwiches.

Filling:

1 cup unsalted butter

4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 tsp salt

In a standing mixer with a paddle attachment, beat the butter until soft. Add the powdered sugar and salt in 3 parts and mix until smooth, scraping down the sides after each addition.

Assembly:

Turn one cookie upside down, so the flat side is showing. Spoon one heaping tablespoon of mint filling on the cookie and smooth slightly. Top with another cookie, making sure to press the flat side onto the filling.

