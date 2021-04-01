Ultimate Eggs Benedict

1 8 oz Filet, cut into two 4 oz. tournedos

1 English muffin, split, toasted and buttered

2 TBS Perry’s Cajun spice mix

2 Large Eggs, poached

Poaching Liquid:

2 Quarts Water

3 TBS Distilled white vinegar

2 TBS Salt

Hollandaise Sauce:

4 Large Egg yolks

1 TBS Lemon juice, freshly-squeezed

1 TBS Water

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Tabasco

¾ Cup Clarified butter, hot

Garnish:

2 tsp Chives, finely-cut

Make the Hollandaise:

In a medium stainless bowl, add the yolks, lemon juice, 1 TBS water, salt and tabasco. Whisking constantly, over a water bath, whip the yolks while turning the bowl to create a light sabayon. The yolks must be cooked completely without curdling them. Slowly at first, add the hot clarified butter a tablespoon at a time, whisking constantly to incorporate the butter into the egg mix. Add more rapidly as the sauce begins to thicken. Adjust the seasoning and adjust the texture with hot water until the sauce becomes smooth, yellow and creamy. Keep warm.



Cook the Filet:

Season the tournedos generously with the Cajun seasoning. In a steel pan, over high heat, sear the filet in clarified butter to desired doneness. Remove the filet from the pan to rest while you toast the English muffin. Butter each muffin half and place on serving plate. Top each muffin half with a cooked tornedo.



Poach the Eggs:

In a medium sauce pot, add 2 quarts of water seasoned with salt and vinegar. Bring just under a simmer. Stir the water to create a slow-moving whirlpool. Drop the eggs in one at a time. Allow to poach until just set. Remove with a slotted spoon and a clean towel. Carefully place one poached egg on top of the cooked filet. Smother with hollandaise. Garnish with chopped chives and a sprinkling of your preferred Cajun seasoning.

