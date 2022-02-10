Truffle Fondue Burger

Ingredients:

4 oz. Milk

3 oz. White WIne

8 oz. Cream Cheese

3 oz Gryere (dont forget hahah)

3 oz Parmesan

3 oz. Smoked Gouda

3 oz. Cheddar Cheese

2 (or more to taste) TBL Spoons of Truffle Oil

2 Teaspoon Honey ( add more if needed) Optional - To Taste

Garlic Powder

Black Pepper

To Make the Fondue:

Start with the heat on med-low for a simmer (make sure not to boil / scald). Add your room temperature cream cheese, mix until smooth and then add your white wine.

Combine the milk base with all the cheeses, slowly incorporating to ensure an even melt. Add more milk for a thinner consistency or more cheese for a thicker consistency.

Once melted, add honey.

Then finally, stir in your truffle oil. Add as much as desired!





Assemble Your Burger:

Brioche Bun

Carmalized Onions

Grilled Mushrooms

Arugula

All Beef Patty

Truffle Fondue

