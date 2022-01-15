To celebrate National Soup Month Chef Ryan Carbery of Overeasy at The Statler Hotel created a hearty tomato basil soup recipe.

FOR THE SOUP

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large bunch of basil (reserve a few leaves for garnish)

10 large garlic cloves, smashed

2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes

24 ounce heavy whipping cream (reduced by half)

Chili flakes

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

FOR SERVING (OPTIONAL)

Fresh chopped basil

Croutons

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large nonreactive pot, heat the olive oil and smashed garlic over medium-low heat.

Do not burn; reduce heat if necessary. Add the chili flakes and fresh basil and let the flavors infuse with the oil. Add the whole peeled tomatoes (crushing by hand) and let simmer for 20-30 minutes.

In a medium non-reactive pot, add in the heavy cream and reduce by half. Season with Salt and pepper.

Using a blender or a hand-held immersion blender, purée the tomatoes and the reduced cream until very smooth. (Alternatively, let the soup cool slightly and purée in batches in a blender. Be sure to crack the lid or remove the center cap to allow steam to escape.) Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with fresh basil and croutons.