Tips for a stress-free Thanksgiving for mom

Thanksgiving can be a very exciting time of year, but it can also be pretty stressful, especially for mom.

"The source of stress during Thanksgiving for moms comes down to two words: unrealistic expectations," said life coach and mom of 7 Hannah Keeley.

She has three tips to help mom actually enjoy her Turkey Day.

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to nearly hit pre-pandemic levels

Tip 1: What does your family actually want?

There is a lot of pressure put on families (and especially mom) to put on an Instagram-perfect Thanksgiving, but not every family is the same.

Keeley says you should ask questions about what your family truly needs to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner.

Do you really want a 15-pound turkey? Does your family even like it, or would they be happier ordering pizza?

"It's not about getting the meal right, it's about getting your heart right," Keeley said.

Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, not having a specific meal. Don't hesitate to change things up or even get your meal catered!

For Lauren, her family must have is her mom's Sweet Sweet Potatoes. Find the recipe at the bottom of the page!

FILE - Cooked turkey in roasting pan with meat thermometer during the preparation of a traditional American Thanksgiving holiday meal. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Tip 2: Create your own family traditions

Stressed out about having to clean up the house or that one uncle who always picks a fight at the dinner table?

Take the opportunity to overcome the negativity by creating your own family traditions.

Instead of family disputes, have fun activities planned for guests.

Instead of pressure to clean the house, set up tables outside and use paper plates.

Tip 3: Delegate

You don't have to do it all! Make preparation and clean up a family activity.

Give each family member an assignment to get ready for the big day as well as clean up.

Gathering together to clear the table can be a great bonding moment!

Christmas shoppers plan to buy real trees despite higher costs

Mom Przybyl’s Sweet Sweet Potatoes

7 Sweet potatoes

Stick of butter

1 tsp cinnamon

½ C brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pancake syrup as desired

1-2 cups chopped pecans

Instructions:

Poke skin on sweet potatoes with a fork.

Cook for 1 hour at 375 degrees or until soft.

Let them cool.

Peel the skin.

Mash them with a whole stick of butter and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon.

Grease 9x12 pan and smooth the mixture in it.

In a sauce pan put a stick of butter, half a cup of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, a little pancake syrup and maybe a little water - bring to a boil

After it has boiled, add 1-2 cups of chopped pecans.

Pour evenly over potatoes. Cover and store for 1 -3 days in the refrigerator as needed.

To warm, put it in the oven for 30 min at 350 degrees.