The Cold Never Bothered Me Anyway Hot Fudge Sundae
2 scoops vanilla bean gelato
1 generous spoonful amaretto whipped cream
1 generous spoonful dark chocolate hot fudge sauce
1 tsp slivered almonds Ice Queen Fancy Sprinkles
1 white chocolate snowflake
- Scoops gelato into serving dishes.
- Top with amaretto whipped cream, hot fudge sauce, slivered almonds, fancy sprinkles, and a white chocolate snowflake.
Amaretto Whipped Cream
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup plus
1 Tbsp powdered sugar
2 Tbsp Disaronno amaretto
- Thirty minutes before you want to make this, set a metal bowl and metal whisk in the fridge to chill.
- Beat whipping cream by hand in metal bowl with metal whisk.
- Add powdered sugar and Disaronno when cream is starting to thicken.
- Beat until desired consistency.
Dark Chocolate Hot Fudge Sauce
2/3 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder
5 oz semi-sweet Ghirardelli chocolate, finely chopped, divided
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
1 tsp good vanilla extract
- Combine the cream, corn syrup, sugar, cocoa, and 3 oz chocolate in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Simmer on low, stirring, for 3 to 5 more minutes after everything has melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla extract, and remaining chopped chocolate, stirring until smooth.
- Cool for about fifteen minutes before ladling over ice cream to give the sauce a chance not thicken. You can keep the leftovers in a jar in the fridge for several months.
Advertisement
White Chocolate Snowflakes
2 oz Ghirardelli white chocolate
Blue food coloring
Blue sprinkles
- Carefully melt white chocolate. Stir in blue food coloring to desired color.
- Snip the end of a small Ziplock bag. Spoon melted chocolate into bag.
- Set wax paper on a small cookie sheet. Pipe chocolate into snowflake shape: start with a line top to bottom, then an X through that line. Add a flourish to all the ends. Don’t make the lines too thin or they’ll break later.
- Sprinkle with blue sprinkles and pop in the fridge until ready to use. Carefully pull the wax paper off of snowflakes and set on sundae.
Link: therosetable.com