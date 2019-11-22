Expand / Collapse search

The Cold Never Bothered Me Anyway Hot Fudge Sundae

2 scoops vanilla bean gelato
1 generous spoonful amaretto whipped cream
1 generous spoonful dark chocolate hot fudge sauce
1 tsp slivered almonds Ice Queen Fancy Sprinkles
1 white chocolate snowflake

  1. Scoops gelato into serving dishes.
  2. Top with amaretto whipped cream, hot fudge sauce, slivered almonds, fancy sprinkles, and a white chocolate snowflake.

Amaretto Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup plus
1 Tbsp powdered sugar
2 Tbsp Disaronno amaretto

  1. Thirty minutes before you want to make this, set a metal bowl and metal whisk in the fridge to chill. 
  2. Beat whipping cream by hand in metal bowl with metal whisk. 
  3. Add powdered sugar and Disaronno when cream is starting to thicken.
  4. Beat until desired consistency.

Dark Chocolate Hot Fudge Sauce

2/3 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder
5 oz semi-sweet Ghirardelli chocolate, finely chopped, divided
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
1 tsp good vanilla extract

  1. Combine the cream, corn syrup, sugar, cocoa, and 3 oz chocolate in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Simmer on low, stirring, for 3 to 5 more minutes after everything has melted.
  2. Remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla extract, and remaining chopped chocolate, stirring until smooth.
  3. Cool for about fifteen minutes before ladling over ice cream to give the sauce a chance not thicken. You can keep the leftovers in a jar in the fridge for several months.

White Chocolate Snowflakes

2 oz Ghirardelli white chocolate
Blue food coloring
Blue sprinkles

  1. Carefully melt white chocolate. Stir in blue food coloring to desired color.
  2. Snip the end of a small Ziplock bag. Spoon melted chocolate into bag.
  3. Set wax paper on a small cookie sheet. Pipe chocolate into snowflake shape: start with a line top to bottom, then an X through that line. Add a flourish to all the ends. Don’t make the lines too thin or they’ll break later.
  4. Sprinkle with blue sprinkles and pop in the fridge until ready to use. Carefully pull the wax paper off of snowflakes and set on sundae.

Link: therosetable.com