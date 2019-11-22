The Cold Never Bothered Me Anyway Hot Fudge Sundae

2 scoops vanilla bean gelato

1 generous spoonful amaretto whipped cream

1 generous spoonful dark chocolate hot fudge sauce

1 tsp slivered almonds Ice Queen Fancy Sprinkles

1 white chocolate snowflake

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup plus

1 Tbsp powdered sugar

2 Tbsp Disaronno amaretto

Add powdered sugar and Disaronno when cream is starting to thicken.

Thirty minutes before you want to make this, set a metal bowl and metal whisk in the fridge to chill.

2/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder

5 oz semi-sweet Ghirardelli chocolate, finely chopped, divided

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp good vanilla extract

Combine the cream, corn syrup, sugar, cocoa, and 3 oz chocolate in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Simmer on low, stirring, for 3 to 5 more minutes after everything has melted.

Remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla extract, and remaining chopped chocolate, stirring until smooth.