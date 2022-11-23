Turkey Sausage Gumbo
Don't feel like you have to be stuck eating dry turkey sandwiches for days after Thanksgiving. Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey from Low Country Quisine shows you how to make an amazing Turkey Sausage Gumbo out of your leftovers.
The recipe yields approximately 10 servings.
Ingredients
- ½ c all-purpose flour
- ½ c vegetable oil
- ½ c yellow onion, medium dice
- ¾ c green bell pepper, medium dice
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- ½ c crushed tomatoes
- 12 c chicken stock
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 Tbsp dry crab boil
- 1 Tbsp liquid crab boil
- 1 tsp cayenne
- ¾Tbsp seasoned salt ( ¼ Tbsp w/ veggies. ½ Tbsp to season gumbo)
- ½ lb. beef smoked sausage, cut in half moons, sautéed
- 3 Tbsp Browning -optional to darken roux
- 5 c Shredded turkey
- 1-2 c Okra (optional)
Method
- Heat vegetable oil on medium heat, 2-3 minutes.
- Whisk in flour and continue to whisk periodically for 30-40 minutes until the roux becomes a chocolatey brown color. Be careful not to allow the roux to burn!
- Add bell peppers and onions, season with ¼ tbsp of seasoning salt and sauté until the veggies begin to soften, 7-10 minutes.
- Stir in crushed tomatoes and then garlic. Sauté for 3-5 minutes.
- Slowly stir in chicken stock. Then dry crab boil, liquid crab boil, ½ Tbsp seasoning salt, cayenne pepper, and browning if using.
- Bring gumbo to a boil using medium high heat.
- Add shredded turkey, sausage, and bay leaves. Allow to boil 5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30-35 minutes to allow flavors to become well incorporated. Add okra during the last 5 minutes if using.
Enjoy with steamed rice!