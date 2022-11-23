Expand / Collapse search

Turkey Sausage Gumbo

Don't feel like you have to be stuck eating dry turkey sandwiches for days after Thanksgiving. Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey from Low Country Quisine shows you how to make an amazing Turkey Sausage Gumbo out of your leftovers.

The recipe yields approximately 10 servings.

Ingredients

  • ½ c all-purpose flour
  • ½ c vegetable oil
  • ½ c yellow onion, medium dice
  • ¾ c green bell pepper, medium dice
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • ½ c crushed tomatoes
  • 12 c chicken stock
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 Tbsp dry crab boil
  • 1 Tbsp liquid crab boil
  • 1 tsp cayenne
  • ¾Tbsp seasoned salt ( ¼ Tbsp w/ veggies. ½ Tbsp to season gumbo)
  • ½ lb. beef smoked sausage, cut in half moons, sautéed 
  • 3 Tbsp Browning -optional to darken roux
  • 5 c Shredded turkey
  • 1-2 c Okra (optional)

Method

  1. Heat vegetable oil on medium heat, 2-3 minutes.
  2. Whisk in flour and continue to whisk periodically for 30-40 minutes until the roux becomes a chocolatey brown color. Be careful not to allow the roux to burn!
  3. Add bell peppers and onions, season with ¼ tbsp of seasoning salt and sauté until the veggies begin to soften, 7-10 minutes.
  4. Stir in crushed tomatoes and then garlic. Sauté for 3-5 minutes.
  5. Slowly stir in chicken stock. Then dry crab boil, liquid crab boil, ½ Tbsp seasoning salt, cayenne pepper, and browning if using.
  6. Bring gumbo to a boil using medium high heat.
  7. Add shredded turkey, sausage, and bay leaves. Allow to boil 5 minutes.
  8. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30-35 minutes to allow flavors to become well incorporated. Add okra during the last 5 minutes if using.

Enjoy with steamed rice!