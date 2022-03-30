Texas Goat Birria Tacos
FORT WORTH, Texas - Birria:
- 1 lb Goat
- 1/2 White Onion
- 1/2 Head of Whole garlic
- 1/2 Carrot
- 2 Bay Leaves, dried
- 2 Guajillo Chiles
- 1/2 container of Chicken Base
- 2 Tbsp Chili Powder
- 2 Tbsp Mexican Oregano
- 1/4 cup Ground Cumin
- Kosher Salt
Tacos:
- 1/2 pack yellow corn tortillas
- 1/2 lb Muenster cheese, sliced
- 1/4 bunch Cilantro
- 3 Limes
Instructions:
- In a large dutch oven add the meat, onion, garlic, carrots, bay leaves and dried peppers. Cover with water. Bring to a low simmer.
- Add the chicken base, chili powder, oregano, cumin and salt, stir to combine, continuing to simmer.
- After 30 minutes, skim the top of the pot to remove impurities from the bone cooking out. Remove the peppers and place in a blender. Blend until smooth, add up to 1 cup of broth if needed to help get a smooth consistency.
- Add the blended peppers into the broth and stir to combine. Cover and continue to simmer for about 3 hours or until meat is tender and easily shredded on its own.
- Skim the grease from the top of the broth (SAVE - this is what you will cook the tortillas in).
- Pull the meat out of the broth and allow the meat to cool down before cleaning and shredding.
- Reserve the broth for dipping. Strainto remove any solid debris.
- Shred all the meat, making sure that all the sinew and large pieces of fat are removed.
Assembly:
- Take a corn tortilla and dip into the birria fat that you saved
- Add warm goat meat and muenster cheese to the inside
- Cook in a cast iron skillet until crispy and brown
- Served with onions and cilantro on top and a side of lime wedges
Advertisement