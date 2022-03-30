Expand / Collapse search

Texas Goat Birria Tacos

Chef Tim Love cooks up Texas tacos for Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. One of the dishes Chef Tim Love will highlight at the launch event called Tacos and Tequila is Texas Goat Birria Tacos.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Birria:

  • 1 lb Goat
  • 1/2 White Onion
  • 1/2 Head of Whole garlic
  • 1/2 Carrot
  • 2 Bay Leaves, dried
  • 2 Guajillo Chiles
  • 1/2 container of Chicken Base
  • 2 Tbsp Chili Powder
  • 2 Tbsp  Mexican Oregano
  • 1/4 cup Ground Cumin
  • Kosher Salt

Tacos:

  • 1/2 pack yellow corn tortillas
  • 1/2 lb Muenster cheese, sliced
  • 1/4 bunch Cilantro
  • 3 Limes

Instructions:

  1. In a large dutch oven add the meat, onion, garlic, carrots, bay leaves and dried peppers. Cover with water. Bring to a low simmer.
  2. Add the chicken base, chili powder, oregano, cumin and salt, stir to combine, continuing to simmer.
  3. After 30 minutes, skim the top of the pot to remove impurities from the bone cooking out. Remove the peppers and place in a blender. Blend until smooth, add up to 1 cup of broth if needed to help get a smooth consistency.
  4. Add the blended peppers into the broth and stir to combine. Cover and continue to simmer for about 3 hours or until meat is tender and easily shredded on its own.
  5. Skim the grease from the top of the broth (SAVE - this is what you will cook the tortillas in).
  6. Pull the meat out of the broth and allow the meat to cool down before cleaning and shredding.
  7. Reserve the broth for dipping. Strainto remove any solid debris.
  8. Shred all the meat, making sure that all the sinew and large pieces of fat are removed.

Assembly:

  1. Take a corn tortilla and dip into the birria fat that you saved
  2. Add warm goat meat and muenster cheese to the inside
  3. Cook in a cast iron skillet until crispy and brown
  4. Served with onions and cilantro on top and a side of lime wedges

LINK: cheftimlove.com/restaurants