Texas Goat Birria Tacos

Birria:

Tacos:

Instructions:

In a large dutch oven add the meat, onion, garlic, carrots, bay leaves and dried peppers. Cover with water. Bring to a low simmer.

Add the chicken base, chili powder, oregano, cumin and salt, stir to combine, continuing to simmer.

After 30 minutes, skim the top of the pot to remove impurities from the bone cooking out. Remove the peppers and place in a blender. Blend until smooth, add up to 1 cup of broth if needed to help get a smooth consistency.

Add the blended peppers into the broth and stir to combine. Cover and continue to simmer for about 3 hours or until meat is tender and easily shredded on its own.

Skim the grease from the top of the broth (SAVE - this is what you will cook the tortillas in).

Pull the meat out of the broth and allow the meat to cool down before cleaning and shredding.

Reserve the broth for dipping. Strainto remove any solid debris.