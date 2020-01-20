Tacos al Carbon from Austin City Taco Co.

Tacos al Carbon

from Juan Rodriguez, Culinary Director for Austin City Taco Co.

Ingredients

1 corn tortilla

1.5 oz rotisserie chicken

1 tablespoon guacamole

1 tablespoon cabbage (shredded/white)

3 slices of pickled carrots – see recipe below

Drizzle of jalapeño glaze – see recipe below

1 teaspoon queso fresco

Instructions

Stuff your favorite corn tortilla in this order. Start with your corn tortilla and add rotisserie chicken. Add guacamole. Add cabbage. Add jalapeño glaze. Add queso fresco. Add pickled carrots. Eat and enjoy.

Jalapeño Glaze

Ingredients

½ lb. of jalapeños with seeds (rough/chopped)

½ cup of honey

½ cup of apple cider vinegar

¾ cup of water

¼ cup of white sugar

1 tablespoon corn starch dissolved in 1 tablespoon of water

Instructions

In a pot, cook all ingredients, until jalapenos are tender.

Cool down for 1 hour.

Put all the cooked ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth (be careful when using hot liquids in a blender).

Once pureed, pour the sauce over a strainer back into the pot and add the corn starch slurry.

Glaze will thicken as you mix the slurry and continue to cook on low.

Cool down completely.

Pickled Carrots

Ingredients

1 cup white wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

½ lb fresh carrots

Instructions

Peel carrots, slice into quarter-inch rounds.

Boil white wine vinegar.

Add all ingredients to boil except carrots.

Once ingredients have come to a boil, add carrots to the liquid.

Cool down.

Can store for 3 weeks in refrigerator.