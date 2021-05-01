Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Laredo shows us how to make the perfect taco bar to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home.

Ingredients:

Ground Beef

Yellow Onions

Cumin

Salt

Pepper

Dehydrated garlic

Crushed red pepper

Green bell peppers

Tomatoes

1. Add ground beef to saucepan. Place the pan over medium high flame.

2. Sprinkle the diced onions over the top of the meat evenly.

3. Stir the meat as it begins to cook to prevent the meat from forming meatballs. Continue to stir until the meat begins to brown throughout approximately 12-15 minutes.

4. Sprinkle the cumin, salt, pepper, dehydrated garlic, and roasted red pepper flakes evenly over the meat and mix well. Cook for 5 minutes.

5. Fold the diced green bell peppers and diced tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes. Stir frequently to incorporate ingredients evenly.

6. Remove the pan from the flame and beef taco meat is ready to serve.

A

dditional items for toppings:

Shredded cheddar cheese

Shredded iceberg lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Crispy corn taco shells

