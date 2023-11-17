Sweet potato casserole recipe from One90 Smoked Meats

We all know the turkey is the star of Thanksgiving. But for many people, it's all about the sides!

Kyle St. Clair, the co-owner of One90 Smoked Meats, stopped by Good Day to share the recipe for a Thanksgiving staple that's half vegetable, half dessert.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Serves 10-12

Smoked Sweet Potato Filling:

2 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 large eggs

1/4 cup unsalted melted butter

pinch of salt

Topping:

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup flour

1/4 cup butter

1 tsp cinnamon

8 oz cooked and chopped bacon

Preheat the smoker. Preheat your smoker to 250 degrees with your favorite hardwood, I like to use pecan. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees for the topping.

Brush your potatoes with tallow and smoke your potatoes for 1-1.5 hours. Remove Potatoes once they are easily pierced with a fork and the skin begins to separate. Insert them into a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes until cool enough to remove the skin.

Make the topping. While the potatoes are on the smoker, prepare the topping. Cook the bacon in the oven until crisp. Once cool, chop up bacon. Place the chopped pecans in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add in the flour, brown sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon. Stir until the flour and sugar clumps up around the pecans and bake at 350 for 45-60 minutes until browned.

Transfer the potatoes to a large mixing bowl and pour in the sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, and salt. Using an electric mixer, whip the potatoes until all of the filling is a smooth consistency. Add the two eggs and beat together again.

Transfer the sweet potatoes to a Pyrex dish. Pour the smooth filling into Pyrex and sprinkle the top of the sweet potato casserole filling with the candied pecans, making sure it is evenly covered.

Place the dish into the oven and bake for 45-60 minutes until the casserole is brown.

Sprinkle with cooked chopped bacon and serve warm.

LINK: www.one90smokedmeats.com