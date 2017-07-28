Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with this recipe for a summer treat from The Cheesecake Factory.



Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats



Large strawberries

Slices of your favorite cheesecake

Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem. Carefully hollow-out each Strawberry using a paring knife. Cut-off the bottom of each Strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.

Place slice of cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.

Use a spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a pastry bag with a star tip. Fill hollowed-out strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. Enjoy!

