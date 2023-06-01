Street taco recipe from Cantina Laredo
This weekend you can sample all Addison has to offer at Taste Addison – an iconic festival that's been around for nearly 30 years. Good Day got a preview with a recipe demo from one of the featured chefs.
Street Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef outside skirt steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 10 small soft corn tortillas
- 2/3 cup Monterrey jack cheese
- 2 cups pico de gallo (see recipe below)
- Fajita dip – 2 cups soy sauce and 1 cup pineapple juice
Instructions
Set grill to medium-high heat. Dip beef or chicken into the fajita dip for 15 seconds, and place the meat on the grill. Grill meat for 2½ minutes and flip over. Cook an additional 2½ minutes or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees for beef or 165 degrees for chicken. Remove meat from the grill and let it rest for 3 minutes on a cutting board.
Heat corn tortillas on the grill or hot pan for approximately 20 seconds per side or until soft and pliable.
Slice cooked fajita meat into ¼" wide strips.
Place 1½ ounces of meat into the warmed tortilla. Spoon 1½ tablespoons of pico de gallo on top of the meat.
Top with a tablespoon of shredded Monterey jack cheese.
Serve immediately.
Makes 10 tacos.
Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
- 1 cup of fresh diced tomatoes
- 1 cup diced onions
- ¼ diced fresh jalapeño
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 2 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lime juice
- ¼ cup vinegar
Instructions
Mix all ingredients and let them marinate for five minutes.
Makes 2½ cups.
Links
Taste Addison
www.TasteAddisonTexas.com
Cantina Laredo
www.cantinalaredo.com