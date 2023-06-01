Street taco recipe from Cantina Laredo

This weekend you can sample all Addison has to offer at Taste Addison – an iconic festival that's been around for nearly 30 years. Good Day got a preview with a recipe demo from one of the featured chefs.

Street Tacos

Ingredients

1 pound beef outside skirt steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast

10 small soft corn tortillas

2/3 cup Monterrey jack cheese

2 cups pico de gallo (see recipe below)

Fajita dip – 2 cups soy sauce and 1 cup pineapple juice

Instructions

Set grill to medium-high heat. Dip beef or chicken into the fajita dip for 15 seconds, and place the meat on the grill. Grill meat for 2½ minutes and flip over. Cook an additional 2½ minutes or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees for beef or 165 degrees for chicken. Remove meat from the grill and let it rest for 3 minutes on a cutting board.

Heat corn tortillas on the grill or hot pan for approximately 20 seconds per side or until soft and pliable.

Slice cooked fajita meat into ¼" wide strips.

Place 1½ ounces of meat into the warmed tortilla. Spoon 1½ tablespoons of pico de gallo on top of the meat.

Top with a tablespoon of shredded Monterey jack cheese.

Serve immediately.

Makes 10 tacos.

Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

1 cup of fresh diced tomatoes

1 cup diced onions

¼ diced fresh jalapeño

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons of salt

2 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lime juice

¼ cup vinegar

Instructions

Mix all ingredients and let them marinate for five minutes.

Makes 2½ cups.

