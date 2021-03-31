Smoked Salmon for Easter Brunch

2 TBPS Clarified Butter or EVOO

½ cup Diced Sweet Potatoes, Roasted or boiled

5 oz TJ’s Hickory & Alder Smoked Salmon, crumbled into flakes

1 tsp Jalapeño pepper, minced

¼ cup Red Bell Pepper, diced

¼ cup Yellow Onions, diced

Heavy pinch of Garlic, finely minced

Salt & Pepper- to taste

2 TBSP TJ’s Dill & Cucumber Sauce

1 whole egg, fried to your liking (we suggest sunny side up)

Optional: Pickled Red onions

Optional: Fresh Parsley

Optional: Lemon wedge

Heat a small frying pan with butter or oil and add the egg. Cook low heat until your desired doneness. We suggest low and slow heat until just sunny side up.

In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, sauté onions, jalapeños, and red bell pepper in butter on medium heat until they start to sweat and onions turn translucent.

Add roasted sweet potatoes and minced garlic cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Add TJ’s Smoked Salmon and toss a few times to evenly distribute, but not break up pieces of salmon. Season to taste with salt and pepper then turn off the heat. Off of heat add the dill & cucumber sauce, folding gently into the salmon mixture.

Place the hash in the center of the plate then slide the sunny-side up egg on top. Garnish with pickled onions, fresh parsley and lemon wedges if desired.