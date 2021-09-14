Sheet Pan Chicken and Sweet Potato Supper

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast, cubed into 1 inch pieces

2 tbsp grapeseed oil, plus more as needed

2 tbsp tamari

1 ½ tsp maple syrup

1 tbsp + 1 tsp rice wine vinegar (mirin)

4 medium sweet potatoes, cut lengthwise into ½ inch wedges

1 lb. green beans or pole beans, trimmed

Salt and pepper to taste

4 scallions, cut diagonally

½ cup cilantro or parsley

Chile oil or red pepper flakes for serving (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, tamari, maple syrup, and 1 tsp vinegar.

Toss chicken with the grapeseed oil, tamari, maple syrup, and 1 tsp vinegar.

Arrange in a single layer on a rimmed sheet pan.

Boil the green beans for 4 minutes, until bright greens. Drain and scatter onto a separate baking sheet.

On a separate rimmed sheet pan, toss together potato wedges with some salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer without crowding the pan.

Bake chicken until browned, 30-35 minutes, flipping halfway through.

At the same time, bake sweet potatoes, flipping halfway through, for 30-35 minutes.

Add green beans to the oven and bake for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine scallions, 1 tbsp vinegar, and a large pinch of salt. Allow to sit while the tofu and potatoes roast.

To serve, toss chicken and green beans with some of the reserved tamari sauce to taste. Serve with potato wedges, topped with scallions and seasonal herbs, and a drizzle of chile oil or pepper flakes if desired.