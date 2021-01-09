She-crab Soup

Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks shares a soup to celebrate "National Soup Month".

Yield: 6 8oz portions

4 oz Unsalted Butter

1 each Medium Onion, rough diced

2 stalks Celery, rough chopped

3 cloves Garlic, crushed

1 pound Gumbo Crabs

1 each Bay Leaf

1 tsp Thyme

½ tsp Ground Celery Seed

½ cup Flour

1 quart Chicken Stock

1 quart Milk, whole

1 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp White Pepper

1 cup Heavy Cream

1/4 cup Sherry

1/2 tsp Tabasco

12 ounces Lump Crab Meat

3 each Eggs, hard boil

Chopped

Parsley for Garnish

Melt butter is a stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, garlic, gumbo crabs and bay leaf, sweat down for 5 minutes until translucent. Stirring occasionally trying to break up the crabs. Add the thyme and ground celery seeds. Sprinkle in the flour and stir until it incorporates with all the moisture. Whisk in the chicken stock, milk, salt and white pepper stirring constantly until free of lumps. Slowly bring to a boil and reduce heat allowing to simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream, tobacco and sherry. Strain through a fine colander. Keep soup hot till service.

To serve, divide the lump crab meat and chopped eggs amongst 6 soup dishes. Ladle the hot soup into the bowls covering the crab and eggs. Garnish

