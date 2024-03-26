Shannon Murray brings Baby Stella home from the hospital

Good Day anchor Shannon Murray shared some big news – Baby Stella is now home.

Shannon and her husband, Chris, took their newborn daughter home Monday afternoon.

Stella was born on March 5 weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

She has a rare heart defect that required open heart surgery a few days later.

She’s been growing stronger since then and got the okay to leave the hospital.

Mom and Dad are now celebrating lots of firsts with Baby Stella.

They had their first car ride. Stella met the family dog, Boo Boo, for the first time. And she was able to sleep in her own crib.

We’re sure there will be many more firsts for the new family now that Stella is home.