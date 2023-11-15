Seared shrimp and butternut squash linguine recipe from Thirsty Lion

Cooking to nature's calendar and using seasonal ingredients is the method at Thirsty Lion Gastropub.

And, Chef Fernando Ramirez believes butternut squash was the pumpkin spice before pumpkin spice was cool.

He joined Good Day to make a delicious shrimp and butternut squash linguine dish that will wow your family or guests this holiday season.

Shrimp and Butternut Squash Linguini

5 big shrimps, peeled, with tail off

1 Tbs Olive Oil

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chopped shallot

1/2 Wz Prosciutto, Shaved and Cooked I/2" squares

1/2 wz Red Bell Peppers, Julienned

1 fz white wine

4 fz vegetable stock

4 fz heavy cream

1/16 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp Thirsty Lion Seasoning

1 lemon wedge, squeezed

1 tsp herb mix

1 tbs fresh basil, julienned

1 wz spinach, roughly chopped

2 wz butternut squash, roasted and cut in 1/2" cubes

8 wz linguine, cooked

1/2 wz Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 tbs Pecorino cheese

¼ wz Reggiano Cheese, to garnish

1 fried basil leaf, to garnish

Place a sauté pan on a burner with high heat.

In a separate dish, season both sides of the prawns.

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the hot pan and sear both sides of the tail off the sprimp, then remove and set aside.

Lower heat, add remaining 1 tbs of oil and add garlic, shallot, and red peppers.

Sauté until garlic begins to brown, then deglaze with white wine, vegetable stock, and then heavy cream.

Add red pepper flakes and Thirsty Lion seasoning, prosciutto, butternut squash, lemon juice, basil, herb mix, and spinach.

Heat linguine in water bath, drain well and add to sauté mixture. Sauté together, when sauce has begun to reduce, then add Parmesan cheese, Pecorino cheese, and seared shrimp. Remove from heat.

Place a 9" heated pasta bowl on the counter and arrange pasta in bowl with shrimp tail up around the perimeter.

Top pasta with micro-planed Reggiano cheese and fried basil leaf in the center. Enjoy!

