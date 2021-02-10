Seared Sea Scallops with Strawberry Gastrique

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add shallots and cook until they are translucent.

Add strawberries, sugar, wine and vinegar. Bring the mixture to a very light boil over medium-high heat, and then reduce heat to low.

Simmer until the fruit is very tender, around 10-20 minutes, and remove from heat.

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any seeds.