Seared Sea Scallops with Strawberry Gastrique
Strawberry Gastrique
- 2 Tbsp unsalted buter
- 1 shallot, peeled and minced
- 2 c. strawberries
- 2-3 Tbsp sugar
- 3 Tbsp wine or cognac
- 3 Tbsp vinegar
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add shallots and cook until they are translucent.
- Add strawberries, sugar, wine and vinegar. Bring the mixture to a very light boil over medium-high heat, and then reduce heat to low.
- Simmer until the fruit is very tender, around 10-20 minutes, and remove from heat.
- Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any seeds.
- Taste and adjust seasoning and tartness as needed.