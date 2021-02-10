Expand / Collapse search

Seared Sea Scallops with Strawberry Gastrique

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Seared Sea Scallops with Strawberry Gastrique

The Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill has a Valentine's Day special for those who want to dine-in or take-out. Ryan Oruch shares one of the recipes.

Strawberry Gastrique

  • 2 Tbsp unsalted buter
  • 1 shallot, peeled and minced
  • 2 c. strawberries
  • 2-3 Tbsp sugar
  • 3 Tbsp wine or cognac
  • 3 Tbsp vinegar
  1. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add shallots and cook until they are translucent.
  2. Add strawberries, sugar, wine and vinegar. Bring the mixture to a very light boil over medium-high heat, and then reduce heat to low.
  3. Simmer until the fruit is very tender, around 10-20 minutes, and remove from heat.
  4. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any seeds.
  5. Taste and adjust seasoning and tartness as needed.   