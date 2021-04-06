

Sea Breeze Corn Husk-Wrapped Halibut

1lbs halibut skin off

2 cobs of corn

1 Can of chipotle

1 lime

1lbs butter

Directions or chipotle lime butter

1. Put butter in bowl or blender

2. Add zest of lime and juice.

3. Add corn off the cob (remember to save half the husk to wrap with)

4. Add Can of chipotle peppers

5. Mix by end or blend and re fridge este for a least an hour so it sets

Directions for fish

1. Pre heat Pan med to high heat.

2. Season halibut with salt and pepper.

3. Add oil to pan and place halibut in serving side down.

4. Cook for 3-4 min on that side only

5. Spray corn husk with non stick spray

6. Flip halibut into the corn husk

7. Top with butter and finish in oven 6-8 more minutes at 350 degrees.

8. Remove from oven, plate with a lime and tortilla and enjoy!