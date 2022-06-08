Scallop Ceviche

Ingredients

6 high quality scallops

2 limes

3 tablespoons yuzu ponzu

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 clove garlic

½ tablespoon ginger

½ of a jalapeno

1 seedless cucumber

2 tablespoons chopped chives

6 fennel fronds (for garnish)

2 tablespoons microgreens (for garnish)

½ cup crushed ice (for plating)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Start the marinade by grating garlic and ginger into a bowl. Peel ginger with a spoon if necessary.

Cut the limes in half and squeeze juice into the bowl with the garlic and ginger.

Pour yuzu ponzu and soy sauce into the same bowl.

Season with salt and pepper and whisk. Set aside.

Place scallops on a paper towel, pat dry, and remove the abductor muscle.

Cut the scallops into even pieces and place them into the bowl with the marinade, stirring with a spoon.

Use the Y peeler to peel the cucumber into ribbons. Cut each ribbon in half lengthwise and set aside.

Finely slice jalapeno and set aside.

Get crushed ice out of the freezer and pour into the bottom of the bowl that will be used for plating.

Place the scallop shell into the bowl on top of the ice.

Fill the scallop shell first with the marinated scallops, then add 3 folded cucumber ribbons.

Place 3 jalapeno slices around using the tweezers.

Pour extra marinade in if desired.

Place 3 fennel fronds into the crevices of the cucumber ribbons.

Use tweezers to scatter microgreens throughout the dish.

Finish by sprinkling chives around, focusing on the top of each scallop.