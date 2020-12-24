Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole & Overnight Cranberry and Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole

Sausage & Hash Brown Casserole

INGREDIENTS

1 lb ground sausage

15oz frozen hash browns

1 ½-2 c shredded cheese

½ small yellow onion, diced

1 ½ c milk or heavy cream

9 large eggs beaten

*Salsa & Avocado Slices-optional

*A Dab A Do Ya! seasoned salt to taste

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x12 casserole dish with non-stick spray Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage and onions in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly. About 5-7 minutes; drain and discard grease While sausage is cooking, whisk together the eggs, milk/heavy cream and A Dab A Do Ya! Cover the bottom of casserole dish with hash browns Top hash browns with sausage and onion mixture Pour the egg and milk mixture over the sausage Finally, top with shredded cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes, remove cover and return oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 8-10 mins.

Let stand for 5 mins, serve with salsa and fresh avocado if you desire and enjoy!

Yields 6-8 Servings

This recipe can be prepared 24-48 hours in advance and baked on the day you’d like to enjoy it!

Overnight Cranberry and Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole

INGREDIENTS

1 14-oz loaf brioche bread, cubed

2 Tbsp light brown sugar

3 c heavy cream

2 Tbsp fresh orange zest

1 ½ Tbsp vanilla extract

5 large eggs

2 c LCQ’s Cranberry Sauce-see recipe

16 oz cream cheese, softened

1 c white sugar

Brown Sugar Topping-Optional

8 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1½ c light brown sugar

1c pecans, chopped

METHOD

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread the bread pieces out in a single layer between 2 cookie sheets and bake until dry, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely. Spray a 9 by 13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, brown sugar, orange zest, and 1 tablespoon of the vanilla. Add bread to egg/custard mixture and press on the bread to submerge. Whisk the remaining vanilla and white sugar into the softened cream cheese. Add 1/3 of the bread and custard mixture to the bottom of the casserole dish. Next add ½ of the cream cheese and cranberry sauce on top of the bread. Repeat this process twice. Finally, add the last 1/3 of the bread and custard mixture. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Just prior to baking, mix together the topping ingredients in a small bowl and even sprinkle/spread over top of the casserole. Spray the inside of alumimum foil with non-stick spray and place the casserole on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and allow to finish baking for 15 minutes or until puffed and golden!

8-10 servings, approx.

Cranberry sauce ingredients

1c orange juice

1c sugar

12oz fresh cranberries

1 tbsp fresh orange zest, optional

METHOD

Bring orange juice to a boil in a saucepan; add sugar and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 3-4 minutes. Mix cranberries into the sugar and orange juice; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and when cranberries began to burst, reduce to a simmer until a desired consistency is achieved.