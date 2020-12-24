Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole & Overnight Cranberry and Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole
Sausage & Hash Brown Casserole
INGREDIENTS
1 lb ground sausage
15oz frozen hash browns
1 ½-2 c shredded cheese
½ small yellow onion, diced
1 ½ c milk or heavy cream
9 large eggs beaten
*Salsa & Avocado Slices-optional
*A Dab A Do Ya! seasoned salt to taste
METHOD
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x12 casserole dish with non-stick spray
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage and onions in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly. About 5-7 minutes; drain and discard grease
- While sausage is cooking, whisk together the eggs, milk/heavy cream and A Dab A Do Ya!
- Cover the bottom of casserole dish with hash browns
- Top hash browns with sausage and onion mixture
- Pour the egg and milk mixture over the sausage
- Finally, top with shredded cheese.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes, remove cover and return oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 8-10 mins.
Let stand for 5 mins, serve with salsa and fresh avocado if you desire and enjoy!
Yields 6-8 Servings
This recipe can be prepared 24-48 hours in advance and baked on the day you’d like to enjoy it!
Overnight Cranberry and Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole
INGREDIENTS
1 14-oz loaf brioche bread, cubed
2 Tbsp light brown sugar
3 c heavy cream
2 Tbsp fresh orange zest
1 ½ Tbsp vanilla extract
5 large eggs
2 c LCQ’s Cranberry Sauce-see recipe
16 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c white sugar
Brown Sugar Topping-Optional
8 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened
1½ c light brown sugar
1c pecans, chopped
METHOD
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread the bread pieces out in a single layer between 2 cookie sheets and bake until dry, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely.
- Spray a 9 by 13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, brown sugar, orange zest, and 1 tablespoon of the vanilla.
- Add bread to egg/custard mixture and press on the bread to submerge.
- Whisk the remaining vanilla and white sugar into the softened cream cheese.
- Add 1/3 of the bread and custard mixture to the bottom of the casserole dish.
- Next add ½ of the cream cheese and cranberry sauce on top of the bread. Repeat this process twice. Finally, add the last 1/3 of the bread and custard mixture.
- Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.
- To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Just prior to baking, mix together the topping ingredients in a small bowl and even sprinkle/spread over top of the casserole. Spray the inside of alumimum foil with non-stick spray and place the casserole on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and allow to finish baking for 15 minutes or until puffed and golden!
8-10 servings, approx.
Cranberry sauce ingredients
1c orange juice
1c sugar
12oz fresh cranberries
1 tbsp fresh orange zest, optional
METHOD
Bring orange juice to a boil in a saucepan; add sugar and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 3-4 minutes. Mix cranberries into the sugar and orange juice; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and when cranberries began to burst, reduce to a simmer until a desired consistency is achieved.