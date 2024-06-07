Salvation Army donut recipe from the front lines

Happy Donut Day! It's a day tied to the Salvation Army that dates back nearly a century.

Major Dawn McFarland and head chef Modesto Robledo from the Salvation Army of North Texas stopped by Good Day to talk about the history of donuts.

The Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies" were American volunteers who baked and delivered donuts to soldiers on the front lines of World War I in Europe.

The organization created the first Donut Day in 1938 as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression.

Today, Donut Day is a callback to how the Salvation Army is still serving.

Salvation Army Donuts

Yields: 60

2 large eggs

5 cups flour

2 cups sugar

5 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 tablespoon salt

1 1/3 cups milk

1 tub lard (This can be substituted with butter or vegetable oil)

Combine all ingredients (except for lard) to make dough.

Thoroughly knead dough, roll smooth, and cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick.

Drop the rings into the lard, making sure the fat is hot enough to brown the donuts gradually. Turn the donuts slowly several times.

When browned, remove donuts and allow excess fat to drip off.

Dust with powdered sugar. Let cool, and enjoy!

LINK: salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/carr-p-collins-social-service-center/