Roasted Jalapeño Soup from Fish City Grill
Yield: 1 Gallon
Ingredients:
- 4 Whole Jalapenos
- 1/8 lb Fresh Cilantro Leaves
- 1 tbsp Salad Oil
- 1 Cup Yellow Onions- small diced
- ½ Cup Green Bell Peppers- small diced
- ½ cup Red Bell Peppers- small diced
- 2 tsp Fresh Garlic- minced
- 1 qt Chicken Broth
- 6 cups Heavy Cream
- 2 tsp Kosher Salt
- 1 tsp Pepper
- ¾ Cup Pico de Gallo
- ½ Cup Corn Starch
- ½ Cup Water
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place jalapenos on a chargrill and roast for 15 minutes turning to blister all sides. Place blistered jalapenos in a sandwich bag until cooled. Peel the skin and remove the seeds and stems
- Place jalapeno meat and cilantro in a food processor and puree.
- In a large stock pot on medium high heat, heat the oil. Add the onions, bell peppers, and garlic. Heat for 4 minutes until onions are translucent
- Add the chicken broth, heavy cream, salt, pepper, pico de gallo, and the jalapeno/cilantro puree and bring to a boil, stirring
- Mix the ½ cup of cornstarch with the ½ cup of water until all cornstarch is dissoved to make a slurry and whisk into soup.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes