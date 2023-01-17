Expand / Collapse search

Roasted Jalapeño Soup from Fish City Grill

Cream of Jalapeno Soup

For national soup month Fish City Grill shares its famous cream of jalapeno soup recipe and how to make it.

Yield: 1 Gallon

Ingredients:

  • 4 Whole Jalapenos
  • 1/8 lb Fresh Cilantro Leaves 
  • 1 tbsp Salad Oil
  • 1 Cup Yellow Onions- small diced
  • ½ Cup Green Bell Peppers- small diced
  • ½ cup Red Bell Peppers- small diced
  • 2 tsp Fresh Garlic- minced
  • 1 qt Chicken Broth
  • 6 cups Heavy Cream
  • 2 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 1 tsp Pepper
  • ¾ Cup Pico de Gallo 
  • ½ Cup Corn Starch 
  • ½ Cup Water 

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Place jalapenos on a chargrill and roast for 15 minutes turning to blister all sides.  Place blistered jalapenos in a sandwich bag until cooled.  Peel the skin and remove the seeds and stems
  2. Place jalapeno meat and cilantro in a food processor and puree.
  3. In a large stock pot on medium high heat, heat the oil.  Add the onions, bell peppers, and garlic.  Heat for 4 minutes until onions are translucent
  4. Add the chicken broth, heavy cream, salt, pepper, pico de gallo, and the jalapeno/cilantro puree and bring to a boil, stirring
  5. Mix the ½ cup of cornstarch with the ½ cup of water until all cornstarch is dissoved to make a slurry and whisk into soup.
  6. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes