Recipe: Gourmet burger with candied tomatoes, caramelized onions and a spicy sauce
DALLAS - 2 Brioche buns
8oz ground chuck
8oz ground sirloin
2 Roma tomatoes
1 small onion
4 cloves minced garlic, divided
1 cup olive oil, divided
2 tbsp salt divided
2 tbsp pepper divided
1 tbsp onion powder
1 cup California chili sauce
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 tbsp dry oregano
1 tbsp dry parsley
2 tbsp garlic powder, divided
1 tbsp dry parsley
1 tbsp sugar
1 dill pickle, sliced
BURGERS: Mix chuck and sirloin in mixing bowl and add in 1 tbsp of each of the following: salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley. Form into patties, about 8 oz each and then sear in pan or grill on high for 2-3 min on each side for medium rare.
TOMATOES: Half Roma tomatoes roast in the oven with olive oil, salt and parsley at 450 for 45 min - drizzle half cup olive oil and put a pinch of salt and parsley on each tomato half. Ready when tomatoes are charred. Take out and let cool
ONION: Caramelized onions and garlic: slice onion and chop garlic pan. Fill bottom of pan with half a cup of olive oil. Sautée in pan on low medium heat with olive oil until brown
DRESSING: Mix California chili sauce and red wine vinegar with 1 tbsp of salt, pepper, parsley, basil, oregano, garlic powder. 1 tsp of sugar. 2 tbsp of minced garlic
ASSEMBLY: On bottom bun place sliced dill pickle first, then top with patty, candied tomato, Caramelized onions and garlic and drizzle with dressing. Top with Brioche bun.
