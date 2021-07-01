Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Gourmet burger with candied tomatoes, caramelized onions and a spicy sauce

Dallas Chef and former MasterChef competitor Rami Rassas joined Good Day to show you how to make a better burger just in time for the July 4th weekend.

DALLAS - 2 Brioche buns 
8oz ground chuck
8oz ground sirloin 
2 Roma tomatoes 
1 small onion
4 cloves minced garlic, divided 
1 cup olive oil, divided 
2 tbsp salt divided 
2 tbsp pepper divided 
1 tbsp onion powder 
1 cup California chili sauce 
1 cup red wine vinegar 
1 tbsp dry oregano 
1 tbsp dry parsley 
2 tbsp garlic powder, divided
1 tbsp dry parsley 
1 tbsp sugar 
1 dill pickle, sliced 

BURGERS:  Mix chuck and sirloin in mixing bowl and add in 1 tbsp of each of the following: salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley. Form into patties, about 8 oz each and then sear in pan or grill on high for 2-3 min on each side for medium rare. 

TOMATOES:  Half Roma tomatoes roast in the oven with olive oil, salt and parsley at 450 for 45 min - drizzle half cup olive oil and put a pinch of salt and parsley on each tomato half. Ready when tomatoes are charred. Take out and let cool  

ONION: Caramelized onions and garlic: slice onion and chop garlic pan. Fill bottom of pan with half a cup of olive oil. Sautée in pan on low medium heat with olive oil until brown 

DRESSING: Mix California chili sauce and red wine vinegar with 1 tbsp of salt, pepper,  parsley, basil, oregano, garlic powder. 1 tsp of sugar.  2 tbsp of minced garlic 

ASSEMBLY: On bottom bun place sliced dill pickle first, then top with patty, candied tomato, Caramelized onions and garlic and drizzle with dressing. Top with Brioche bun. 

