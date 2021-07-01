Recipe: Gourmet burger with candied tomatoes, caramelized onions and a spicy sauce

2 Brioche buns

8oz ground chuck

8oz ground sirloin

2 Roma tomatoes

1 small onion

4 cloves minced garlic, divided

1 cup olive oil, divided

2 tbsp salt divided

2 tbsp pepper divided

1 tbsp onion powder

1 cup California chili sauce

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 tbsp dry oregano

1 tbsp dry parsley

2 tbsp garlic powder, divided

1 tbsp dry parsley

1 tbsp sugar

1 dill pickle, sliced

BURGERS: Mix chuck and sirloin in mixing bowl and add in 1 tbsp of each of the following: salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley. Form into patties, about 8 oz each and then sear in pan or grill on high for 2-3 min on each side for medium rare.

TOMATOES: Half Roma tomatoes roast in the oven with olive oil, salt and parsley at 450 for 45 min - drizzle half cup olive oil and put a pinch of salt and parsley on each tomato half. Ready when tomatoes are charred. Take out and let cool

ONION: Caramelized onions and garlic: slice onion and chop garlic pan. Fill bottom of pan with half a cup of olive oil. Sautée in pan on low medium heat with olive oil until brown

DRESSING: Mix California chili sauce and red wine vinegar with 1 tbsp of salt, pepper, parsley, basil, oregano, garlic powder. 1 tsp of sugar. 2 tbsp of minced garlic

ASSEMBLY: On bottom bun place sliced dill pickle first, then top with patty, candied tomato, Caramelized onions and garlic and drizzle with dressing. Top with Brioche bun.

Advertisement

LINK: ramiraw.com