Recipe: Crab Cakes from Sear Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, Texas - Many crab cakes are filled with more than just crab. Chef Tom Fleming from Sear Steakhouse & Lounge in Rockwall shows how to make real crab cakes, instead of bread cakes with a bit of crab.
Ingredients
- 1 lb jumbo lump crab
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 TBSP roasted red pepper
- 1 TSP roasted garlic
- 2 TBSP minced red onion
- Juice from half a lemon
- 2 TSP chopped Italian Parsley
- 1 TSP chopped fresh thyme
- Pinch of Old Bay
- Salt and Pepper
- Olive Oil to sautee
- Panko bread crumbs
Method
- Clean crab and store in separate bowl in refrigerator
- In medium bowl combine mayo, red pepper, garlic and red onion
- Mix well, add parsley and thyme
- Add crab to mixture and gently mix
- Add pinch of Old Bay and salt and pepper to taste
- Add enough Panko to bind, remember – it is a crab cake, not a bread cake!
- Sear in skillet for 3 minutes on each side
- Serve with your favorite sauce