Recipe: Crab Cakes from Sear Steakhouse

Recipe: Crab Cakes

Chef Tom Fleming from Sear Steakhouse in Rockwall shows you how to make delicious crab cakes.

ROCKWALL, Texas - Many crab cakes are filled with more than just crab. Chef Tom Fleming from Sear Steakhouse & Lounge in Rockwall shows how to make real crab cakes, instead of bread cakes with a bit of crab.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb jumbo lump crab
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 TBSP roasted red pepper
  • 1 TSP roasted garlic
  • 2 TBSP minced red onion
  • Juice from half a lemon
  • 2 TSP chopped Italian Parsley
  • 1 TSP chopped fresh thyme
  • Pinch of Old Bay
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Olive Oil to sautee
  • Panko bread crumbs

Method

  • Clean crab and store in separate bowl in refrigerator
  • In medium bowl combine mayo, red pepper, garlic and red onion
  • Mix well, add parsley and thyme
  • Add crab to mixture and gently mix
  • Add pinch of Old Bay and salt and pepper to taste
  • Add enough Panko to bind, remember – it is a crab cake, not a bread cake!
  • Sear in skillet for 3 minutes on each side
  • Serve with your favorite sauce