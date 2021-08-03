Quinoa Apple Salad 3 Ways

For the Quinoa:

3 cups water

1 cup white quinoa

For the Dressing:

2/3 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

1/3 cup champagne vinegar

1/4 honey

3 each garlic cloves

1 each serrano pepper

1 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

For the Garnish:

1/2 cup carrots, peeled and diced small

1/3 cup red bell peppers, diced

1/2 cup scallions, sliced thin

1/4 cup golden raisins

1 cup gala apples, diced

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro , chopped

Preparation

1. FOR THE QUINOA Rinse quinoa in a fine mesh strainer under cold water. Then combine quinoa and water into to small saucepan and turn on medium high heat. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes.

Strain cooked quinoa in fine mesh strainer over a sink and run cold water over the quinoa to stop the cooking and cool it. Place onto sheet pan and place into cooler to continue cooling. Quinoa should be completely cold and drained of all water before mixing with garnish and dressing.

2. FOR THE DRESSING Combine all ingredients except the oil, salt and pepper to a tall mixing jar; maybe a mason jar.

Using the immersion blender, blend for 1 minutes or untill smooth and mixed well.

Slowly drizzle in olive oil while continuing to blend with immersion blender.

Finally add salt and pepper and mix one last time.

Taste and keep cold till time to mix with salad.

3. TO SERVE Mix the chilled quinoa with the garnish and enough dressing to coat everything.

Season completed salad with salt and pepper.

Salad may be served with grilled shrimp, fish or chicken.

Serves 6.