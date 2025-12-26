10 Years Ago: EF-4 tornado killed 13 people in DFW

The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth marks the 10th anniversary of the devastating Dec. 26, 2015, tornado outbreak that killed 13 people and produced a rare EF-4 storm. Rowlett will host a remembrance ceremony tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 6:56 p.m. at Bluebonnet Park, timing the event to the exact time the tornado was on the ground. The 2015 disaster remains the deadliest December tornado in North Texas history, though most of the affected communities have since been rebuilt.



It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since a devastating tornado outbreak hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area on the day after Christmas.

A local community will hold a remembrance ceremony on Friday to honor the 13 victims.

Dec. 26, 2015 Tornadoes

The backstory:

On Dec. 26, 2015, 12 confirmed tornadoes touched down across eight counties.

The largest was the Sunnyvale-Garland-Rowlett Tornado, which was rated an EF-4. It produced winds in excess of 166 miles per hour.

Sadly, 13 people died. More than half of those fatalities occurred as the tornado crossed Interstate 30 and the President George Bush Turnpike.

Amazingly, everyone made it out alive at an apartment complex that was destroyed in that area.

People who were home at the time said they only had seconds to take cover before the tornado tore down entire brick walls and sucked everything out of their homes.

It was the deadliest tornado in Dallas County in December. It is also considered the strongest tornado in the county since records began in 1959.

Thankfully, much of the area has been rebuilt since then.

What they're saying:

Lt. Pedro Barineau was working for the Garland Police Department and remembers that day.

"This was one in which we had to adjust, you know. There was cars thrown about, houses that were destroyed. You know, we had so many calls from people in the community talking about how they were trapped and how this tornado fully impacted them," he said.

Remembrance Ceremony

On Friday night, the city of Rowlett will host a remembrance ceremony from 6:00 p.m. to 6:56 p.m. at Bluebonnet Park off Sunnybrook Drive, marking the time the devastating tornado was on the ground.

The public is encouraged to attend.