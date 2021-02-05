Put a twist on quesadillas

A burrito-sized tortilla can be sliced down one side, divided into quarters for ingredients, folded, and grill or seared until crisp. Make it your own by getting creative with ingredients. The beautiful thing about these twists on quesadillas is that you can totally customize them to fit your taste. Each recipe makes 4 servings.

1/2 lb seared thin-sliced roast beef (deli department)

1 yellow onion sautéed

1/2 red & green bell pepper Sautéed

4 slices provolone cheese

Shredded chicken in barbecue sauce (you can purchase this prepared in the meat section of your grocery store)

1/2 red onions thinly sliced

4 slices smoked gouda

1/2 uncooked spinach

2 cooked burger patties

1/4 cup shredded lettuce

1 sliced tomatoes,

1/2 slices red onion

8 pickles

1/2 cups shredded cheddar

Ketchup & mustard to taste

1/2 lb large blackened shrimp

1/4 cup remoulade sauce

1/2 cup shredded colby jack cheese

1/2 cup dice sautéed bell peppers and onions

LINK: www.dfwcookingparties.com