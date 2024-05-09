Potato and horseradish crusted halibut recipe from Sea Breeze

Chef Ryan Oruch from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill stops by the Good Day kitchen to make something for Mother's Day.

His potato and horseradish-crusted halibut is topped with a mustard cream sauce.

Potato and Horseradish-Crusted Halibut

Boil 1 Yukon gold potato per person then grate and add a pinch of prepared horseradish to make a potato cake.

Season the fish with salt and pepper, then place the potato cake over the fish.

Sear potato side down on medium to high heat for 4 minutes or until brown, then flip.

Mustard Cream Sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1/8 cup minced shallot

1/4 cup white wine

4 cups heavy cream

1tsp dried thyme

Brown the shallots with oil.

Add the cream and white wine.

Bring to a boil, then turn down and add thyme.

