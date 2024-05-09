Potato and horseradish crusted halibut recipe from Sea Breeze
DALLAS - Chef Ryan Oruch from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill stops by the Good Day kitchen to make something for Mother's Day.
His potato and horseradish-crusted halibut is topped with a mustard cream sauce.
Potato and Horseradish-Crusted Halibut
Boil 1 Yukon gold potato per person then grate and add a pinch of prepared horseradish to make a potato cake.
Season the fish with salt and pepper, then place the potato cake over the fish.
Sear potato side down on medium to high heat for 4 minutes or until brown, then flip.
Mustard Cream Sauce
1 tbsp olive oil
1/8 cup minced shallot
1/4 cup white wine
4 cups heavy cream
1tsp dried thyme
Brown the shallots with oil.
Add the cream and white wine.
Bring to a boil, then turn down and add thyme.