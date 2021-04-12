Pork Shoulder Carnitas
- 1 to 3 lbs Pork Shoulder
- Kosher Salt
- Black pepper
- Chipotle in Adobo
- Dijon Mustard
Clean the pork shoulder.
Cure the shoulder by salting all areas with Kosher salt for at least 12hrs, preferably overnight.
Blend together chipotle in adobo with a dash of Dijon mustard.
Rinse off all salt and re-season with salt and black pepper, rub blended chipotle in adobo/Dijon.
Wrap in Aluminum foil and slow cook for 11hours at 200 degrees.
Advertisement
Remove from foil and finish off for ½ hour at 400 degrees.
Allow to rest and cool.
Chop up pull apart with a fork.