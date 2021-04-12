Pork Shoulder Carnitas

1 to 3 lbs Pork Shoulder

Kosher Salt

Black pepper

Chipotle in Adobo

Dijon Mustard

Clean the pork shoulder.

Cure the shoulder by salting all areas with Kosher salt for at least 12hrs, preferably overnight.

Blend together chipotle in adobo with a dash of Dijon mustard.

Rinse off all salt and re-season with salt and black pepper, rub blended chipotle in adobo/Dijon.

Wrap in Aluminum foil and slow cook for 11hours at 200 degrees.

Remove from foil and finish off for ½ hour at 400 degrees.

Allow to rest and cool.

Chop up pull apart with a fork.