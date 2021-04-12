Pork Shoulder Carnitas

Expand / Collapse search

The Dallas steakhouse Knife is promoting a fun event particularly if you like pork and bacon. Chef John Tesar talks about Carry Out Cochon while sharing a delicious recipe for tacos with pork carnitas.

  • 1 to 3 lbs Pork Shoulder
  • Kosher Salt
  • Black pepper
  • Chipotle in Adobo
  • Dijon Mustard

Clean the pork shoulder.

Cure the shoulder by salting all areas with Kosher salt for at least 12hrs, preferably overnight.

Blend together chipotle in adobo with a dash of Dijon mustard.

Rinse off all salt and re-season with salt and black pepper, rub blended chipotle in adobo/Dijon.

Wrap in Aluminum foil and slow cook for 11hours at 200 degrees.

Remove from foil and finish off for ½ hour at 400 degrees.

Allow to rest and cool.

Chop up pull apart with a fork.