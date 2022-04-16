Pineapple Glazed Ham

Recipe from: Scout at The Statler Hotel

Preheat oven to 350° F. Rub the ham with your favorite BBQ rub and place in the oven for 30-40 minutes. Every 10 minutes brush the ham with the pineapple glaze. Make sure that your ham reaches 140 degrees if serving hot. Slice and arrange the ham on your serving platter, drizzle with the glaze and put the remaining glaze in a dish next to the ham.

Smoked Ham (bone in or out) –

BBQ Rub – 1 cup

Pineapple Glaze

1 – fresh pineapple

2 – 8oz cans of pineapple juice

1 – orange (zest & juice)

1 pinch of chili flakes

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

Add the pineapple, pineapple juice, orange, agave, cinnamon, chili flakes, and cloves to a small to medium size pot and stir to combine. Bring the glaze to a boil over high heat and then turn it down to low heat and cook for about 10-15 minutes. It should thicken to a syrup.