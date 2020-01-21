Pan Fried Gnocchi & Texas Chili

Pan Fried Gnocchi

1lb gnocchi cooked and drained well

4 tbsp olive oil

1tbsp butter

4-6oz Buffalo mozzarella for topping

In a nonstick pan on high heat, fry the gnocchis for about 4 minutes until brown on all sides.

*Make sure the gnocchis are drained well so water doesn’t splash back while browning.

Texas Chili

1/4 cup butter, cubed

3/4 cup diced red onion

3/4 cup diced carrots

3/4 cup sliced mushrooms

16 oz ground beef

2 cups tomato sauce

1 tsp red pepper flakes

3/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 cup white wine

1 tbsp rice flour

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp coarse ground black pepper

Put the butter, carrots, mushrooms, red onion and half of the salt and pepper in a pot. Cook for about 2 minutes on high heat without mixing. This gives enough time to sear the carrots.

Turn heat down to medium. Mix the vegetables frequently while cooking for about 2-3 minutes or until the mushrooms and red onions start to become translucent.

Add the ground meat and mix well with the vegetables. Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes more, until the ground beef becomes brown, making sure the vegetables and meat are constantly being mixed and meat is being broken down to smaller lumps.

Add the rest of the salt and pepper with sumac, rice flour, arrabbiata sauce and wine. Mix thoroughly and return to high heat. When bubbles start in the center, turn heat to low and simmer until it reaches a ragu consistency, about 10 -15 minutes.

