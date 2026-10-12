North Texas athletes make USA Gymnastics roster for the 2026 World Championship
PLANO, Texas - USA Gymnastics has picked its roster for the 2026 World Championships in the Netherlands, and several of the girls have North Texas ties.
What we know:
Twelve young women competed for the spots on the team. Five made the cut along with one traveling replacement and one non-traveling replacement.
Who made the 2026 USA Gymnastics roster?
- Skye Blakely – Frisco, Texas/University of Florida
- Charleigh Bullock – Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
- Reese Esponda – Shenandoah, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Claire Pease – Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Hezly Rivera – Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
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This is the fourth time Blakely will compete at the World Championships, while Bullock, Esponda, Pease and Rivera will make their World debuts.
Visit World Gymnastics or the event website for more information on the event.
The Source: The information in this article comes from USA Gymnastics.