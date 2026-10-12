North Texas athletes make USA Gymnastics roster for the 2026 World Championship

The Brief Several women with North Texan ties have been selected for the USA Gymnastics roster for the 2026 World Championship. 12 women competed for the spots; five made the team. Their next competition is on Saturday, Oct. 17 in the Netherlands.



USA Gymnastics has picked its roster for the 2026 World Championships in the Netherlands, and several of the girls have North Texas ties.

What we know:

Twelve young women competed for the spots on the team. Five made the cut along with one traveling replacement and one non-traveling replacement.

Who made the 2026 USA Gymnastics roster?

Skye Blakely – Frisco, Texas/University of Florida

Charleigh Bullock – Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Reese Esponda – Shenandoah, Texas/World Champions Centre

Claire Pease – Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Hezly Rivera – Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

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This is the fourth time Blakely will compete at the World Championships, while Bullock, Esponda, Pease and Rivera will make their World debuts.

Visit World Gymnastics or the event website for more information on the event.