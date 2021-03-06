National Meatball Day

The Italian tradition meatball from Sfereco

2lb ground beef

1.5lb ground brisket

1 slice white bread

1/2 c milk

1 egg

1/3 c fresh grated parmesan

1/3 c pecorino romano cheese

1 tsp parsley chopped fine

tt salt

tt pepper

6 garlic glove

3/4 c flour to roll balls in before searing



Directions: Grind meats in meat grinder along with the garlic and bread.

Place all ingredients in mixing bowl with paddle attachment and mix on level #1 until mixed together.

Sear off meatballs and reserve – braise in the red sauce until fully cooked 300 for 45 minutes to 60 minutes