National Meatball Day
The Italian tradition meatball from Sfereco
2lb ground beef
1.5lb ground brisket
1 slice white bread
1/2 c milk
1 egg
1/3 c fresh grated parmesan
1/3 c pecorino romano cheese
1 tsp parsley chopped fine
tt salt
tt pepper
6 garlic glove
3/4 c flour to roll balls in before searing
Directions: Grind meats in meat grinder along with the garlic and bread.
Place all ingredients in mixing bowl with paddle attachment and mix on level #1 until mixed together.
Sear off meatballs and reserve – braise in the red sauce until fully cooked 300 for 45 minutes to 60 minutes
