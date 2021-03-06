Expand / Collapse search

National Meatball Day

National Meatball Day is March 9 and Chef Ryan Carbery from Sfereco in Dallas shares how you can whip on meatballs with an easy recipe.

The Italian tradition meatball from Sfereco

2lb         ground beef    
1.5lb      ground brisket
1 slice    white bread
1/2 c       milk 
1            egg  
1/3 c      fresh grated parmesan
1/3 c      pecorino romano cheese
1 tsp      parsley chopped fine
    tt        salt
    tt        pepper
6            garlic glove
3/4 c     flour to roll balls in before searing
 

 

 

Directions: Grind meats in meat grinder along with the garlic and bread.
Place all ingredients in mixing bowl with paddle attachment and mix on level #1 until mixed together.
Sear off meatballs and reserve – braise in the red sauce until fully cooked 300 for 45 minutes to 60 minutes  

 